Shooting investigation shuts down I-580 in Oakland for several hours

A shooting investigation on I-580 in Oakland during Wednesday evening's commute shut down westbound lanes of the freeway east of High Street for several hours.

Alameda County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Ray Kelly said the coroner responded just after 6 p.m. between MacArthur Boulevard and High Street. No further details were provided.

The California Highway Patrol said the situation began around 4:53 p.m. with a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed that got into a traffic collision near the Seminary Avenue off ramp.

CHP officers said they located rifle casings at the westbound 98th Avenue offramp.

Traffic was diverted off at northbound Highway 13 into the evening. The lanes reopened as of 8:38 p.m.

About a half hour earlier, SkyFOX flew over the situation for a better vantage point. The backup at the time was said to be miles long and stretched as far out as the Oakland Zoo area.