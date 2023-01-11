Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from WED 8:00 AM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, Northwestern Mendocino Interior
6
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, Mendocino County Coast
Flood Watch
from WED 4:00 AM PST until THU 4:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
from WED 10:00 AM PST until THU 12:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
from WED 7:00 AM PST until THU 12:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore
Wind Advisory
from WED 7:00 AM PST until WED 7:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Shooting near high school injures 2, second near zoo: Oakland police

By KTVU staff
Published 
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police investigate separate shootings that left at least 2 injured

OAKLAND, Calif. - At least two people were injured Tuesday in two shootings in Oakland, according to the police.

The Oakland Police Department said the first shooting happened Tuesday shortly after 2:45 p.m. in the 4700 block of Ygnacio Avenue, just outside of Fremont High School.

Both victims arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds and are listed in stable condition, police said.

Police investigate a shooting near the Oakland Zoo Tuesday night. Photo credit: OPD

Officers said neither are students at the high school. Their names were not released.

Police have not made any arrests in the shooting.

Deadly beating of Oakland man may have begun as a robbery

More gunfire erupted Tuesday night, around 8:30 p.m. near Oakland Zoo, according to officials. Witnesses said as many as 20 shots were fired from an assault style weapon.

Photos from the scene show police gathered in a neighborhood around Foothill Boulevard and 106th Avenue, near I-580.

Officers did not find anyone who was hit by the gunfire.

Police told KTVU one man was arrested in connection with the shooting. They found and collected several firearms with the suspect.