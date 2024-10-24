Expand / Collapse search

San Pablo school placed on lockdown after nearby shooting

Published  October 24, 2024 4:00pm PDT
San Pablo
A shooting in San Pablo forced a nearby school into lockdown on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities reported the shooting in the Tara Hills area on Dundee Road, near Caliber Beta Academy, which is located on Dolan Way, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office at 3:04 p.m.

Deputies said the shooting happened off-campus and was unrelated to the school. The campus went into lockdown and was searched as a precautionary measure.

Officials said there were no injuries from the shooting and the situation was under control.

No additional information about the shooting was immediately available.