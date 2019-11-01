Expand / Collapse search

Shooting on Bay Bridge prompts brief shutdown during morning commute

By and Chip Vaughan
The CHP block traffic on the eastbound side of the Bay Bridge. Nov. 1, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO - Police activity on the Bay Bridge shut down the eastbound direction early Friday morning during the heart of the morning commute after officers heard gunshots and saw a man in a silver SUV shooting at another vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol said he saw the man in the SUV fire shots about 6:45 a.m. There were no injuries but the victim's car was damaged.  

The shutdown created a massive headache for San Franciscans trying to get to the East Bay. And traffic soon began backing up on the San Francisco side of the bridge. The westbound lanes were open but the commute is slow in this direction, too. 

The bridge reopened about 8:15 a.m.

Traffic is backing up on the San Francisco side. WB lanes are open but the commute is slow in this direction too. Sal Castaneda suggests taking any other bridge or BART instead.

Police activity shuts down the eastbound side of the Bay Bridge. Nov. 1, 2019