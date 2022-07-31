Shooting on I-880 near San Leandro leaves 2 injured

California Highway Patrol said a shooting on Interstate 880 Saturday night left two people injured.

CHP Hayward received reports of the shooting around 10:14 p.m. on northbound I-880 near the Marina Boulevard off ramp in San Leandro.

When they arrived they found two vehicles, a white Dodge Durango and a green Toyota Camry, stopped on the right shoulder. Two people in the Dodge had been struck by gunfire and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The occupants of the Toyota, believed to be involved in the shooting, fled the scene on foot prior to CHP arrival.

Officials said it appeared that the occupants in both cars were shooting at each other.

They did not give a motive for the shooting and said it's still under investigation.

If anyone witnessed the shooting, they are asked to contact the CHP investigative Tip Line at (707)917-4491.

