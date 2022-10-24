St. Louis high school shooting leaves multiple injured; suspect in custody

Multiple people have been shot Monday morning at a school in St. Louis, Missouri, according to FOX2 St. Louis.

At this time, the news outlet is reporting that police said three people were shot. The severity of the victims’ injuries is not yet known.

FOX2 St. Louis also reported that police have a person in custody but did not give any further details.

Saint Louis Public Schools tweeted that police are on site at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, which is on lockdown.

"The shooter was quickly stopped by police inside CVPA," the district said.

The district added they had reports of two students who were injured and en route to the hospital.

Aerial video from outside Cleveland High School on Oct. 24, 2022. Courtesy News Nation

The shooting happened in the 9 a.m. hour local time.

Aerial video from News Nation showed dozens of vehicles outside the school, including several ambulances.

Dozens of students were also seen gathered at a corner in an apparent evacuation.

FOX 2 St. Louis reported police officers were seen helping students scale fences and buildings, and that officers had their guns drawn at one point.

One student, 16-year-old Taniya Gholston, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch she was in a room when the shooter entered.

"All I heard was two shots and he came in there with a gun," Gholston said. "And I was trying to run and I couldn't run. Me and him made eye contact but I made it out because his gun got jammed. But we saw blood on the floor."

TV reports said officers entered the area with guns drawn shortly after 9 a.m. Crime tape was placed around the school and some parents arrived to pick up kids and check on their safety. The district, in a tweet, said students could be picked up at another school building or a nearby grocery store.

Central Visual and Performing Arts High School is a magnet school specializing in visual art, musical art and performing art. The district website says the school's "educational program is designed to create a nurturing environment where students receive a quality academic and artistic education that prepares them to compete successfully at the post-secondary level or perform competently in the world of work."

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.