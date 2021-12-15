Shooting, stabbing in San Francisco leaves one person dead

article

Two men were shot, one fatally, and another was stabbed in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood early Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers responded at 12:13 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the area of Eighth and Mission streets and arrived to find two victims, ages 30 and 41, who had been shot. They also found a 36-year-old man who had been stabbed.

All three were taken to a hospital and the 30-year-old succumbed to his injuries there. His name was not immediately available. The other two men are expected to survive, according to police.

Investigators have not released any details about what led to the shooting and stabbing, or any suspect information in the case.