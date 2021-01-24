Shooting wounds one person in San Francisco's Tenderloin

article

One person was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the 200 block of Leavenworth Street, San Francisco police said.

Officers from the SFPD Tenderloin station responded to the scene and located the victim, applying a tourniquet to control bleeding.

The victim was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

Parked cars and the exterior of the Tenderloin Museum were also struck by gunfire, police said.

Police said it was the third reported shooting of the year in the Tenderloin.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at (415) 575-4444.