'Shopping Cart Killer' may have murdered Northern California woman

A woman from Northern California may be among the victims of a suspected serial killer who's accused of using a shopping cart to dispose of his victims, authorities said.

Stephanie Harrison, 48, of Redding , Calif. vanished in August while on a sightseeing trip to Washington, D.C. Her body was found in December in a wooded area in northern Virginia.

The so-called "Shopping Cart Killer" has been accused of killing women that he met on dating apps and using a shopping cart to dump their bodies in vacant lots.

"We believe this may be Anthony Eugene Robinson's fifth victim. This is based on digital evidence that puts him in the same vicinity around the time of the victim's disappearance," said Major Edward O'Carroll of the Fairfax (Va.) County Police Department. "Sad and tragic."

Robinson, 35, is behind bars and has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of disposing of human remains, TV-station WHSV reported. Police are investigating if he may be responsible for other slayings.