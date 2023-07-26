Shots fired between cars on Highway 24, causing collision: CHP

article

There was a shooting between two cars on Highway 24 in Lafayette Wednesday morning that caused a collision with another vehicle, the California Highway Patrol said.

The cars involved in the shooting fled the area while the driver of the vehicle hit in the collision remained to talk with authorities.

Police did not provide a description of the cars involved in the gunfire or say what possibly preceded the latest incident of highway violence in the Bay Area.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. near Pleasant Hill Road.