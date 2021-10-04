VIDEOS: Lighting sightings across Los Angeles

Monday delivered a sight that is very, very rarely seen in Southern California: rain and thunder.

FOX 11's crew captured lighting over the 405 Freeway in the West Los Angeles area Monday evening. FOX 11's Stu Mundel also captured lightning in our area.

Lifeguards in Los Angeles County shared a photo of lighting at one of the Southern California beaches Monday evening. The storms prompted all Los Angeles County beaches – including San Pedro, Malibu, Avalon and Catalina Island – to shut down, Los Angeles County Lifeguards announced on social media.

CREDIT: Los Angeles County Lifeguards (Los Angeles County Lifeguards)

All Los Angeles County beaches reopened to the public again on Tuesday, Los Angeles County Lifeguards said.

A viewer, @angelatcoleman, shared a video on social media of showers in Lynwood.

The National Weather Service says the storms should bring gusty, erratic winds and some lightning across Los Angeles and Ventura counties Monday. All this is expected to take place throughout Monday afternoon and into the night, NWS said.

NWS warns there is another chance for rain by Thursday and Friday this week.

Meanwhile, in Inglewood, Monday's weather prompted a delay in the start of the Los Angeles Chargers-Las Vegas Raiders game at SoFi Stadium.

