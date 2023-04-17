Sideshows break out in San Jose; police issue citations

San Jose police broke up sideshows and write citations over the weekend.

One sideshow was captured on video Sunday evening at Sierra Road and Flickingener Avenue.

When police arrived, it appears as though the crowds broke up. The video shows officers writing citations to some who watched or encouraged the activity.

In another instance near Alum Rock and White roads, a San Jose fire car stepped into the middle of a sideshow and blocked in the cars.

In the past, police said this is a tactic to arrest and cite people.

Recently, the city made it a crime to not only participate in sideshows but to watch, post on social media or invite people to come.

The crime is punishable with a $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.

San Jose police did not immediately respond for comment Monday on the details of the event.