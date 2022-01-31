Sideshow disturbs usually quiet San Francisco neighborhood

Police are investigating a sideshow in San Francisco's Richmond District.

Now some neighbors are worried the wild car show could return to their streets once again.

Neighbors say the sideshow kicked off late Friday night and lasted into Saturday morning. Some neighbors whipped out their phones were able to catch the parade of cars in and out of the neighborhood.

"It woke me up," said Jacquie Delman. "I live one block over and I woke up to the sounds of multiple cars and high pitched noises and then sirens. Yeah, hard to sleep through that. And then last night there was a repeat incident as well."

Police confirm that there was illegal sideshow activity at this intersection Sunday night, with participants and spectators blocking streets to allow the show to go on. When officers arrived, the vehicles and spectators dispersed in different directions.

SEE ALSO: Driver doing donuts hits light pole, gets arrested

The aftermath of the incidents is clear. There was burned rubber in the intersection and graffiti on the walls of nearby buildings.

Now neighbors are worried the sideshows could return to the intersection and this otherwise quiet neighborhood yet again.

"It keeps happening and why isn't it being stopped? That's the biggest question we have," said Delman. "These people keep repeating these offenses and there's no way to stop it and if there is a deterrent, it's just chasing them away. It's not actually doing anything to stop it."

Some worry the graffiti and sideshows are just symptoms of increasing lawlessness and want the drivers and spectators to face serious consequences.

"Graffiti on public walls? People's houses and homes? You don't allow it," said one neighbor. "You can't find it all the time, but when you do you come down on it so hard with meaningful punishment of some kind."

Neighbors say they're already working to make sure the area recovers and painting over the graffiti. San Francisco police are asking anyone who has video of the sideshow or knows anything about it to share that information with them.