Sideshows reported in three Bay Area cities overnight

Sideshows were reported in three Bay Area cities on Saturday night including Oakland, Vallejo and San Francisco.

Video shows sideshows happening in two different parts of Oakland: one just outside of the West Oakland Bart station and a second near the Seminary neighborhood. Video of the sideshow near Seminary showed crowds surrounding some of those spinning cars.

Video also shows the cars taking over the intersections, with the tire smoke filling the air as people watched and ran up to those spinning cars.

At some point, officers arrived and all the cars in Oakland took off. It was the same deal in San Francisco. Video of the sideshow near DuBose and Venice, showed how police actually blocked an intersection under a freeway, seemingly to prevent people from running away.

Some of the spectators there are seen doing push-ups, drinking and recording. The officers parked in their squad cars.

Another sideshow also took place in Vallejo. Spectators doused a Christmas tree in gas and lit it on fire. Video shows people running from the crowds into the middle of the sideshow.

Sideshows have become a growing concern for many other Bay Area cities. Just this week in Sonoma County, a new ordinance was passed that allows the county to fine and even arrest some people who participate in sideshows. The city of Hayward did the same earlier this week. An ordinance like that already exists in places like Oakland and other parts of Alameda County.