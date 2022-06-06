Sideshows take over San Jose streets

San Jose police say they had a busy weekend responding to sideshows across the city.

The intersection of Berryessa Station Way and Marbury Road in East San Jose on Saturday night was one of those sites where drivers and spectators gathered for a sieshwo.

There were hundreds of people watching drivers doing dangerous donuts in the roadway.

Other parts of San Jose saw similar sideshows.