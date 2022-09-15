Sierra Nevada 'Mosquito Fire' is now California's largest fire of 2022

The Mosquito Fire burning in the Sierra Nevada is now California's largest fire of 2022.

The fire, burning northeast of Sacramento has burned more than 63,000 acres. And as of Thursday, containment is just 20%.

New evacuation orders were issued on Tuesday and Wednesday in El Dorado County.

More than 11,000 people in El Dorado and Placer counties are currently evacuated from their homes, after flames jumped the American River.