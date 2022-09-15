Expand / Collapse search

Sierra Nevada 'Mosquito Fire' is now California's largest fire of 2022

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 10:11AM
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Mosquito Fire burning in the Sierra Nevada  is now California's largest fire of 2022. 

The fire, burning northeast of Sacramento has burned more than 63,000 acres. And as of Thursday, containment is just 20%.

New evacuation orders were issued on Tuesday and Wednesday in El Dorado County.

More than 11,000 people in El Dorado and Placer counties are currently evacuated from their homes, after flames jumped the American River. 