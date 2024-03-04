Sierra snow totals: Sugar Bowl gets 10 feet of snow

The blizzard that whipped through the Sierra over the weekend closed roads and ski resorts and blanketed the region with lots of powdery white stuff.

The National Weather Service had initially predicted that the Tahoe area would see up to 12 feet of snow.

That goal wasn't achieved. But it came close.

From Friday to Monday, Sugar Bowl ski resort received more than 10 feet of snow, Borreal received 9.9 feet, and Limewood and Palisades Tahoe got about eight feet apiece.

At the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab, more than six feet of snow fell during the storm, putting the region above the median to date for precipitation, snowfall and snow water equivalent.

The last blizzard warnings expired before dawn Monday, leaving a few light Sierra showers, but winter storm warnings were issued for a new, less powerful system due to arrive later in the day and last into Tuesday night, the National Weather Service said.