Silver Alert issued for 77-year-old man reported missing in San Jose

article

A 77-year-old man who was reported missing in San Jose on Sunday morning has been found.

Thi Tran was last seen about 7 a.m. driving a red Toyota Prius with the license plate number 7DJU332 in the area of Penitencia Creek Road and North Capitol Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Tran on behalf of the San Jose Police Department.

The CHP reported just after 3:40 p.m. that Tran had been found, but did not elaborate on the nature of his disappearance.