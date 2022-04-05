Silver Alert issued for missing at-risk woman out of Oakland

article

The California Highway Patrol on Tuesday activated a Silver Alert for a woman reported missing out of Oakland.

According to CHP, Cheryl Lane, 63, was last seen on Tuesday around 1:17 p.m in the area of 13th Avenue at E 34th Street.

The alert is in effect for Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin and Sonoma counties.

Lane is believed to be driving a gold 2018 Ford Edge with the California license plate number 8LWK205.

She could possibly be wearing a green or blue shirt and blue pants with no shoes.

Anyone who locates her is asked to call 911.