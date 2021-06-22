Singer Chris Brown named a suspect in battery investigation: TMZ

article

Singer Chris Brown was named as a suspect in a battery investigation that allegedly took place in his Los Angeles area home, TMZ reported Tuesday.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources said they were called to his San Fernando Valley home over the weekend. A woman at the Tarzana home claimed the Grammy award-winner slapped her on the back of her head so hard that some of her hair extensions came off.

The singer has had several run-ins with the police over the years. Just last month, the Los Angeles Police Department was called to disperse a house party at his Tarzana home. At the time, large gatherings were prohibited in California due to coronavirus restrictions. The Golden State fully reopened its economy and dropped most of its COVID-19 guidelines on June 15.

No arrests have been made in the investigation.

