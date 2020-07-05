Six year old child shot and killed in Bayview District

San Francisco police are investigating the shooting death of a 6-year-old child in the city's Bayview District.

Police responded around 10:45 p.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting on the 1200 block of Ingalls St.

Once at the scene, officers found the 6-year-old who had been shot. The child was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Despite lifesaving measures, the child died from their injuries, according to police.

No suspect has been located, and no suspect description was immediately availble.

The child killed has not been identified.

This story has been corrected to reflect the child was 6, and not 10 years old.