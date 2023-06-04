SJ motorcyclist dies after collision with truck near Golden Wheel Park Drive

San Jose police said on Twitter at 4:21 p.m. Sunday that a motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a truck in the area of Golden Wheel Park Drive and Oakland Road.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said traffic in the area will be impacted for several hours and asked drivers to avoid the area.