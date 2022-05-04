'Prolific thief' had guns, medical equipment, go-karts and more: San Jose police

article

San Jose police arrested a 24-year-old man who allegedly stole more than $1.5 million worth of goods, including multiple "ghost guns," authorities said.

Police identified the seller as 24-year-old Matthew Freudenblum of Sunnyvale, who was on probation in Santa Clara County for auto theft and credit card fraud. They called him a "prolific thief."

Police found goods stolen from all over the Bay Area, including high-end medical equipment from San Jose, Go-Kart vehicles from San Mateo County, and a serialized handgun from Morgan Hill. He also had multiple sets of golf clubs and musical equipment, according to police.

SEE ALSO: Prosecutors charge 3 with murder in Sacramento mass shooting

Officers also found two different storage facilities where Freudenblum likely stored the stolen goods, police said.

Police found two storage facilities with goods allegedly stolen by Freudenblum, including medical equipments, Go-Karts, and "ghost guns". (Photo credits: San Jose Police Department)

A tip to the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers about someone selling online what seemed like stolen property prompted police to investigate.

Some property had been stolen during an auto burglary, according to police.

Officers arrested Freudenblum in April on suspicion of multiple burglaries, thefts, and weapons violations, police said.

Advertisement

Police are working to return stolen goods to victims. Any persons with information about this case or similar incidents involving this suspect are urged to contact Detective Potwora #3506 of the Burglary Unit with any information about this incident at (408) 277-4401 or e-mail 3506@sanjoseca.gov.