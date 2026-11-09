SJPD arrests three men suspected of committing armed robbery at a residence

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The Brief San Jose Police officers arrested three people suspected of committing an armed robbery. The suspects allegedly robbed a family of three at gunpoint at their home in East San Jose.



Investigators with the San Jose Police Department have arrested three people suspected of committing an armed robbery in August.

The arrest stems from an Aug. 7 incident in which police were called to a home in East San Jose.

"The preliminary investigation revealed a family of three, two adults and a juvenile, arrived home and had just parked their vehicle on their driveway when they were approached by two male suspects," a release from the San Jose Police Department states. "The suspects brandished firearms and forcibly took the victims’ jewelry and personal belongings. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle prior to police arrival."

Investigation

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Investigators, through the use of Automated License Plate Readers, were able to identify the suspect vehicle as well as an additional suspect: Dennis Jackson, 32, Charles Gaston, 19, and Richard Burton, 30.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for the three suspects, and search warrants for their associated residences in the cities of Tracy, Stockton and Sacramento.

Jackson was arrested on Oct. 22 in Stockton, and Gaston on the same day in Sacramento. Burton was arrested on Oct. 26 in Tracy.

The three men were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for robbery.