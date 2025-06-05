SJPD catches man wanted for 2 sex assaults on popular trail

San Jose police announced Thursday evening that their officers had arrested a suspect wanted in connection with two sexual assaults. Officials posted to social media and wrote that their MERGE Unit arrested the suspect late in the afternoon.

The arrest comes after two days of searching by detectives along the heavily-used Los Gatos Creek Trail.

News of the crime has hit home with women who regularly walk portions of the 12-mile scenic path in Santa Clara County.

"I heard that, and I was shocked because it was actually during the day and that's kind of unheard of because there are people on the trail," said Whinde Dawson.

San Jose police detectives said around 9 a.m. on Wednesday the suspect sexually assaulted a woman as she walked on the trail, between Leigh and Bascom Avenues.

"The woman was on her own on the trail with a dog. The person hit her, knocked her down, got on top of her and was trying to rape her," said a nearby resident who did not want to reveal her identity.

Officials had released an initial image of the suspect. Investigators said shortly after this first sexual assault, he attacked a second victim on the trail, also between Leigh and Bascom.

"During the investigation, we knew that within the timeframe and the distance on the trail, it had to be the same suspect," said San Jose Police Department spokeswoman Stacie Shih.

Investigators said at the time, the suspect was wearing a black hoodie with a distinctive green emblem on the back. In the most recent picture posted to social media, he's shown wearing a black hoodie, but no emblem is visible.

Police investigators said people — especially women — should be cognizant of their surroundings and show caution when using the path when it's dark, and if walking during the day, bring another person or a pet.

Dawson brought her dog, "Duchess," a 110-pound rottweiler to help keep her safe.

"There's a lot of hiding spots. So, it's really not a safe area to walk alone," she said. "That is part of the reason I have the dog."

San Jose police said they would continue patrolling the area for crimes for the next two weeks to reassure jittery residents the trail is safe to use.