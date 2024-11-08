San Jose police looking for hit-and-run driver caught on camera hitting pedestrian

The San Jose Police Department released video on Friday showing a driver hitting a pedestrian crossing the street at the intersection of North 11th and East Julian streets last month.

The driver, who police say left the scene, was turning northbound from eastbound East Julian Street on Oct. 18 when they struck the victim.

Video shows a small black SUV turning at the intersection and hitting the victim in the crosswalk.

Police say the victim was left with major injuries.

Authorities are now searching for the driver of the car. Police suspect the car to be a 2013-2019 Ford Escape, or a similar model.