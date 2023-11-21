SJPD officer charged with masturbating on duty now arrested in hit-and-run

A former San Jose police officer charged with masturbating on duty was booked on suspicion of hit-and-run, assault and driving with willful disregard, the Mercury News reported.

Matthew Dominguez was arrested late Friday and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail. Bail was set at $105,000, the Mercury News reported.

Dominguez has not been employed by SJPD since August 2022, four months after the Santa Clara County District Attorney charged him with indecent exposure for allegedly masturbating at a family's home while responding to a disturbance call last month.

At the time, Police Chief Anthony Mata made a big deal of getting rid of Dominguez, sharing video of him literally walking Dominguez out of the door.

Dominguez’s listed attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Mercury News.

In July, the state Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training suspended Dominguez’s certification. If it is upheld, Dominguez will no longer be able to work as police offier in California again.

This is just the latest blow to the San Jose Police Department.

On Nov. 3, Mata revealed that former officer, Mark McNamara, wrote a trove of racist texts, calling a football player and civil rights attorneys the N-word, after he shot K'aun Green last March at La Victoria Taqueria.

The chief also is recommending that McNamara be decertified, and as of Tuesday, his name was on POST's list.