SJPD searches for suspect's motive in violence that killed woman, injured man

San Jose police officials, Tuesday, said the suspect in a barricade stand-off a day earlier is under arrest and being held at a local hospital with self-inflicted wounds. He’s accused of shooting and wounding one man and killing a woman.

Investigators said neighbors in the Julian neighborhood of San Jose called 911 around 6 p.m. Monday reporting gunshots fired in the 300 block of North 20th St. Multiple bullet holes were visible through a front window of a home.

"Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult female victim suffering from extensive physical trauma. They also identified a male suspect, who retreated into the residence and self-barricaded," said Stacie Shih, a police dept. spokesperson.

A stand-off ensued with police, lasting for between two-and-three hours. Police negotiators eventually convinced the suspect to surrender. But was rushed to an area hospital with self-inflicted injuries.

Once inside the home, officials said, detectives found a woman’s body. But investigators said it’s unclear if she was beaten to death or shot and killed. They also said a male victim was shot by the suspect. That victim was treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

Officials say the victims and suspect are known to each other, but don’t know if this is a case of family domestic violence. They said the motive for the violence remains a mystery.

"We’re still trying to go through the entire investigation to determine what occurred, in what order. Again, that’s part of the puzzle that we’re trying to put together. We just know there was one lost life that we didn’t need. Again, our detectives are doing a fantastic job trying to figure out what went down so that we can bring justice for the victim and her family," said Shih.

Investigators said this killing marked the 16th homicide in San Jose so far this year. Last year at this time, there were 11 homicides.

The Santa Clara County coroner has not identified the woman who was killed, and won’t until the victim’s family has been notified.

Jesse Gary is a reporter based in the station's South Bay bureau. Follow him on Instagram, @jessegontv