SJSU investigating antisemitic, threatening graffiti found on campus

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The Brief Police at San Jose State University were made aware of the graffiti scrawled into a bathroom stall in MacQuarrie Hall on March 4. On Friday, the university provided an update that more graffiti had been found that week. The university said "no evidence has been identified to indicate a credible threat." An investigation into who scrawled the graffiti is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the SJSU Police Department 408-924-2222.



Authorities at San Jose State University are investigating antisemitic graffiti threatening violence that was found in a bathroom on campus.

Racist and violent threats

What we know:

SJSU Senior Director of Strategic Communications Michelle Smith McDonald told KTVU that police at the university were made aware of the graffiti scrawled into a bathroom stall in MacQuarrie Hall on March 4.

She added that the graffiti specifically threatened "the Jewish community," and that the graffiti claimed violence "of a non-specific nature" would occur on campus on March 11.

Additional police officers were brought onto campus to increase patrols in response to the threat.

"We want to express our deep solidarity with our Jewish students and colleagues," SJSU said in a prepared statement. "No one should have to live, work, or study in fear because of their identity. We disavow antisemitism and hate in all of its forms. Acts such as these have no place on our campus."

More messages found:

On Friday, the university provided an update that more graffiti had been found that week.

However, the graffiti was quickly removed, and the university said "no evidence has been identified to indicate a credible threat."

An investigation into who scrawled the graffiti is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the SJSU Police Department 408-924-2222.

Past discoveries

Dig deeper:

In November last year, racist graffiti threatening a mass shooting was discovered on the SJSU campus.

The messages included anti-Asian and anti-Muslim language, and warned students to "stay away from McQ," referencing McQuarrie Hall, where the graffiti was written.