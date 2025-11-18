Racist and threatening graffiti discovered on SJSU campus

The Brief Officials acknowledge this is the 2nd instance of racist graffiti found on campus in as many weeks. The vandalism contained threats of targeted violence on campus for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. While campus will remain open and activities will go on as planned, officials say the FBI has been notified, but thus far there is no credible threat of violence.



Racist and threatening vandalism in the form of graffiti were discovered on the campus of San Jose State University, officials said on Tuesday.

Racist and violent threats

What we know:

School officials are taking the threats seriously and are responding with extra security by increasing police patrols and will monitor social media and other forms of communication.

A photo of one of the messages, shared by an unnamed student, appeared to be swastikas scrawled on a wall with the message, "White comrades, No school 11/21…" The message continued to make a threat of a mass shooting and warned to "stay away."

The student said that a message was found written on a bathroom stall at MacQuarrie Hall and that it contained references to "potential targeted violence" for this Wednesday through Friday. They said this was the second instance of racially-motivated vandalism on campus in the past two weeks.

The SJSU University Police Department sent out a community safety advisory to alert the community that they had responded to multiple instances of graffiti that included hate speech and threats of violence. The vandalism was considered to be anti-Semitic, anti-Muslim, and anti-Asian.

Police said additional vandalism was discovered at one of the campus' academic buildings at around 4 p.m. today.

Officials said the graffiti has since been removed.

San Jose State University

Stepping up security

What they're saying:

SJSU Provost and Senior VP for Academic Affairs, Vincent J. Del Casino Jr., said school officials did in fact send out a campus-wide message about racist graffiti found on the campus' housing facilities two weeks ago.

"Although we have not identified the individual or individuals responsible, UPD, in collaboration with campus partners, is working to ensure the continued safety and security of our community," Del Casino Jr. said.

He added that the campus has invested in security cameras in public and exterior areas of campus residence halls. They've also made lighting improvements to "increase visibility and deter misconduct."

Counseling and psychological services are available to students at https://sjsu.edu/wellness/.

Campus remains open

In an update, school officials said campus police told them "the risk assessment at this time is low" and that there is no credible threat of violence to the campus community.

Given this assessment, the campus remains open and all classes and activities will go on as scheduled.

Del Casino added, "Your safety remains our highest priority. We will remain vigilant. Per standard protocol regarding such incidents, the FBI has been notified. Out of an abundance of caution, we also notified the San José Police Department, should we need assistance on campus."

Police said they are actively investigating and monitoring these incidents and are responding with additional patrols. In addition, they said if you see anyone writing or posting similar messages to contact campus police at (408)924-2222.