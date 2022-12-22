Expand / Collapse search

Skateboard attack on Jewish man charged as hate crime

By KTVU Staff
Crime and Public Safety
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 5: San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins delivers remarks on the Cityâs strategies to confront open-air drug dealing at Police Headquarters in San Francisco, California, United States on October 5, 2022. (Photo by (Getty Images)

A man who allegedly beat a Jewish man with a skateboard on San Francisco's Haight Street faces charges of a hate crime and assault with a deadly weapon, prosecutors announced. 

Eduardo Navarro Perez asked the victim if he was Jewish or Black before the attack and then made repeated disparaging antisemitic comments as the assault continued, according to San Francisco Disrict Attorney Brooke Jenkins

Prosecutors claim that evidence shows Navarro Perez was motivated by hatred toward Jewish people.

"There is no place for antisemitism, or any crimes motivated by hate in San Francisco, in our state or anywhere else," said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. "We will do everything in our power to hold Navarro Perez accountable and ensure that there are consequences for this attack."

Navarro Perez was arrested on December 17 and remains in custody.

He faces seven years in prison if convicted of the charges. 