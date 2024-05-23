Live: Shooting reported at Oakland's Skyline High School graduation
OAKLAND, Calif. - There were reports Thursday night of a shooting at Skyline High School in Oakland, where a graduation was being held.
Police have not confirmed that a shooting occurred. However, several witnesses described to KTVU hearing and seeing the shooting unfold.
Video from outside the school showed a heavy police presence in the area. Paramedics were also seen moving what appeared to be an injured person into an ambulance.
