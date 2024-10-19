Skyline High School postpones homecoming dance

The brief: Skyline High School postpones their homecoming date due to the Keller Fire in the Oakland hills No new date has been set



A typical rite of passage for many high schoolers, students at Oakland's Skyline High School will have to wait after the homecoming dance scheduled for Saturday was postponed due to a vegetation fire.

In a letter sent to parents, school officials said they canceled Saturday's dance due to the Keller Fire burning in the Oakland hills.

Officials said they made this decision out of safety concerns.

The fire started Friday afternoon and has burned 15 acres. Forward progress has since been stopped, and the fire is 50% contained, fire officials said.

"Wind could shift, putting more neighborhoods and communities in danger. As always, we will prioritize safety and therefore we will postpone our Homecoming Dance," school officials said.

There is currently no new date scheduled for the dance.

KTVU reached out to Skyline High School officials and is awaiting comment.