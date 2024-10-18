Watch live: I-580 shut down, evacuations underway for Oakland hills fire

Firefighters are responding to a four-alarm fire near the freeway in Oakland at I-580 and Keller Avenue.

The Oakland Fire Department says seven structures have been burned near Mountain Boulevard and Maynard Avenue. More than 80 firefighters are responding to the scene, along with Cal Fire and California's Office of Emergency Services

Evacuations are underway in the area of Crystal Ridge Court and Campus Drive.

The fire has burned eight acres.

As of 2:20 p.m., westbound I-580 was shut down and closed to traffic.

The fire was originally 2-alarm, but has since been upgraded.

This fire comes as much of the Bay Area is under a Red Flag Warning.

The Red Flag Warning took effect at 11 p.m. Thursday and remains in effect through Saturday evening.

PG&E has shut off power in certain parts of the Bay Area because of critical fire weather.

This is a developing story, check back for details.