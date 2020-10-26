Small fires crop up in North Bay but no major wildfire event

Winds whipped up in the North Bay throughout the night and early Monday morning hours causing some issues for firefighters.

However, there haven't been any major fires develop in the North Bay, although there were some smaller fires, such as one south of Sebastopol.

A Batallion chief on scene said a wire snapped and sparked a fire. One man tried to put out the flames before crews arrived.

Over in Santa Rosa, the fire department was busy Monday morning putting out a vegetation fire on Summerfield Road and Sonoma Avenue. Crews quickly contained it, adding that it was sparked by an illegal campfire in Howarth Park.

Cal Fire reportedly responded to another fire in Healdsburg – it was caught on a camera on Mt. Jackson and it appears this fire was also knocked down.

Cal Fire crews were preparing over the weekend for the busy event.

Advertisement

Spokesman Daniel Berlant said the agency has added additional resources including aircraft.