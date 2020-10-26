Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Fort Tejon, Southern Sacramento Valley in Yolo/Sacramento/Far Western Placer/Southern Sutter and Solano County below 1000 ft - excludes the Delta
6
Red Flag Warning
until MON 11:00 AM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay
Hard Freeze Warning
until MON 9:00 AM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
until MON 11:00 AM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Northern Monterey Bay, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Airport Weather Warning
until MON 6:30 AM PDT, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Freeze Warning
until MON 9:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Southeastern Mendocino Interior

Small fires crop up in North Bay but no major wildfire event

Wildfires
North Bay fire danger

Winds whipped up in the north bay throughout the night and early morning hours causing some issues for firefighters. Sara Zendehnam reports

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Winds whipped up in the North Bay throughout the night and early Monday morning hours causing some issues for firefighters.

However, there haven't been any major fires develop in the North Bay, although there were some smaller fires, such as one south of Sebastopol.

A Batallion chief on scene said a wire snapped and sparked a fire. One man tried to put out the flames before crews arrived. 

Over in Santa Rosa, the fire department was busy Monday morning putting out a vegetation fire on Summerfield Road and Sonoma Avenue. Crews quickly contained it, adding that it was sparked by an illegal campfire in Howarth Park. 

Cal Fire reportedly responded to another fire in Healdsburg – it was caught on a camera on Mt. Jackson and it appears this fire was also knocked down. 

Cal Fire crews were preparing over the weekend for the busy event. 

Spokesman Daniel Berlant said the agency has added additional resources including aircraft.