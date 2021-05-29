At least 1 dead in plane crash in Tennessee lake, authorities conducting search-and-rescue operations

Tennessee authorities are on the scene after a plane crashed into Percy Priest Lake in Smyrna, Tennessee Saturday.

In a press conference, Ashley McDonald, the Public Information Officer for Rutherford County Government, said at least one person had died. She did not say how many others had possibly been onboard.

McDonald said the plane left Smyrna Airport around 11 a.m. local time and had been heading to Palm Beach International.

The Federal Aviation Administration later told FOX Television Stations the plane was a Cessna C501 and that seven people were aboard.

According to NewsChannel5, the aircraft is registered to JL&GL Productions LP, a partnership formed by Brentwood-based Christian diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara and her husband, Joe Lara.

Authorities have not yet identified anyone who was onboard.

McDonald said authorities know who the jet was registered to but will not be releasing that information at this time.

"We acknowledge there are several rumors circulating the number of victims and the identification of those victims. None of this information has been officially released from anyone officially associated with the investigation," she said.

The couple is a part of Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood, Tennessee.

FOX Television Stations reached out to the church for comment.

Meanwhile, authorities are still examining the crash site while conducting search-and-rescue operations. Boaters are asked to stay away from the area and assistance from civilians is requested.

"It was reported that in the Rutherford County ... a small airplane was allegedly witnessed to go in the water near the Fate Sanders Boat Ramp," the Tennessee Highway Patrol said in a statement to FOX Television Stations on Saturday."The Rutherford County Sheriffs Office and TWRA are currently the lead investigating agencies. We do have several road units on scene assisting and our aviation team is aware and will be responding," the statement continued

This is a developing story. This story was reported from Los Angeles.





