Reports: 1 dead, 5 injured after plane crashes into South Florida bridge

One person is dead and five others were hospitalized Saturday afternoon after a plane crashed into a South Florida bridge, according to a report from WSVN.

The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. on a bridge over the Haulover Inlet Bridge that connects Haulover Beach to Bal Harbor. The Bay Harbor Islands Police Department said the area would be closed to traffic as emergency services responded.

Footage taken from a nearby building shows smoke and flames leaping from the wreckage of the plane, as well as a vehicle on the bridge that sustained damage. People speaking in the background of the video can be heard talking about how they saw people get out of the plane.

According to WSVN, officials said there were three people on board the Cessna and three people riding in the SUV. Two people on board the plane suffered traumatic injuries. One was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital and the other was transported to a local trauma center, according to the station's report.

Three other victims were transported to an area hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the aircraft took off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport headed for Key West and lost power soon after takeoff.

