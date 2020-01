article

A small 2.9 magnitude earthquake rattled an unincorporated part of Santa Clara County southwest of Gilroy early Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake occurred at about 1:46 a.m., per the USGS website. A 3.0 quake - almost 48 hours before Wednesday's rattler - occurred in unincorporated Santa Clara County at about 1:37 a.m. Monday and a 2.7 quake hit around 5:36 a.m. Monday.