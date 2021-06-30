'Smallville' star Allison Mack gets 3 years in prison in sex slave case

article

A federal judge in Brooklyn on Wednesday sentenced actor Allison Mack to three years in prison for her involvement in the notorious NXIVM sex slave case. The sentence also imposes a $20,000 fine and 1,000 hours of community service.

Mack had previously pleaded guilty to charges for her role in manipulating women into becoming sex slaves for Keith Raniere, the so-called spiritual leader of the cult-like group. She agreed to cooperate with prosecutors and testify against her former mentor.

Mack spoke at her sentencing, saying that she has renounced Raniere and is filled with "remorse and guilt."

"I made choices I will forever regret," she said, adding that she apologizes to the victims.

"From the deepest part of my heart and soul, I am sorry," Mack said.

Last week, she filed a letter with the court saying that devoting herself to Raniere was the "biggest mistake and greatest regret of my life."

"I am sorry to those of you that I brought into NXIVM," she wrote. "I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man."

Jessica Joan, one of the victims, was also in court on Wednesday. She rejected the apologies and told the judge Mack didn't deserve mercy.

"She can blame Keith all she wants but she is a monster cut from the same cloth," Joan said in court. "Allison Mack is a predator and an evil human being."

Mack is best known for her role as Chloe, Clark Kent's best friend, in "Smallville" for many seasons.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. With The Associated Press.