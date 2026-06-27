SMART considers new station in Geyserville to boost tourism and commutes

The Brief The North Bay's SMART Train is exploring the addition of a new transit station in Geyserville after local residents successfully advocated to state lawmakers. Local business workers and visitors say the station would improve economic development, eliminate the need for designated drivers, and assist employees who lack reliable transportation. SMART Train officials state the Geyserville addition will not delay plans to finish the final planned stop in Cloverdale and could potentially accelerate overall project funding.



The North Bay’s SMART Train, which continues to see growth in both ridership and stations, is now looking into adding a new stop in Geyserville to connect riders to the area's numerous attractions.

Whether catering to visitors traveling from San Francisco or North Bay residents themselves, day-tripping is becoming an increasingly popular activity.

Many Geyserville residents hope a new SMART Train station will mirror the positive economic impacts currently being seen in Windsor.

Local perspective:

Though Geyserville is small, the area is home to approximately 1,800 residents who successfully convinced Sacramento lawmakers to allow a transit stop in the community.

"A great idea because it is something that we truly need around here. A lot of people tend to skip Geyserville," said Cat Wenke, manager of the Bannister Wine Tasting Room.

For day trippers, the train could open up a new dining and drinking environment without the safety concerns of driving.

"You don't have to worry about that and would make it just a direct ride right to here and go back home," said Alvin Ruiz, a diner visiting from Ukiah.

What they're saying:

SMART Train CEO Eddy Cummins credited the community for the momentum behind the project, calling it a community-driven initiative.

The Geyserville area features 100 wineries alongside extensive outdoor recreation and historical sites.

Another major draw, River Rock Casino, is slated to soon become Caesars Republic Sonoma County.

The upgraded property will feature a new casino floor, 1,000 slot machines, a new 100-room hotel, a luxury spa, and a fitness center.

"Geyserville is absolutely a destination, and I think that the train will, you know, support economic development there for sure," Cummins said.

Going the distance:

The distance from Windsor, the current northernmost stop, to Cloverdale, the final planned stop, spans 18 miles.

Geyserville sits directly midway between the two locations.

Officials note that adding the Geyserville stop makes it easier to obtain funding for two shorter transit projects rather than one massive project.

While Healdsburg is scheduled to be the next station to open in 2028, many employees in the area must currently commute from neighboring, less expensive towns.

"I know there's a lot of employees here in Geyserville that don't have vehicles. They have to rely on their co-workers or loved ones to bring them to work," Wenke said.

"Something I like to mention all the time is every person on their train is likely either a customer or an employee," Cummins added.

Locals emphasize that the benefits of the line would run in both directions, making it easier for residents to travel south without facing a grueling drive.

"I think it would be a generator of business going both ways because sometimes we want to go down to the city and, you know, it's a long drive. It would be good if we could go from here and get down there," said Domenica Catelli of Catelli's Restaurant.

SMART Train leadership reassured the public that adding Geyserville to the timeline will not slow down construction to the final stop in Cloverdale, and noted it might even speed the process up.