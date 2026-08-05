More than 150 displaced after Foster City condo fire

The Brief Massive displacement: Over 150 residents are left without homes following a weekend fire at a Foster City condo complex. Cause under investigation: San Mateo Consolidated Fire crews, remain on the scene to monitor hotspots and ATF joined the investigation into the fire's origin and cause--which displaced residents suspect may have stemmed from an unattended grill. Community relief: The Foster City Chamber of Commerce is leading local efforts to connect victims with donations, funds, and housing resources.



More than 150 people who lost their homes in a weekend fire in Foster City are struggling to pick up the pieces and rebuild their lives, while fire crews remain stationed at the property to monitor lingering hotspots.

Families lost homes

Why you should care:

Valerie Mabasa, one of the displaced residents, evacuated on Sunday afternoon with her family, managing to escape with only the clothes on their backs, two family vehicles, and some cell phone video footage of the disaster. A third family car remains trapped inside the ground-floor garage of the red-tagged structure.

"We feel really bad that this happened to us; every night we think about everything we've lost," Mabasa said.

Her son, Aiden Reyes, echoed that heartbreak. "We've lived there for 10 years, so a lot of memories, a lot of physical items, but a lot of sentimental items you can't get back."

Investigation underway

San Mateo Consolidated Fire posted an update stating that while the fire is out, crews have shifted their focus to determining the exact origin and cause.

Mabasa believes the fire may have started on a first-floor balcony.

"The neighbor that started it all was barbecuing... Lesson learned: you never ever leave your grill unattended," she said, adding that finding answers is crucial to preventing future tragedies.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has also been brought in to assist local authorities, a move experts attribute to the agency's specialized resources and investigative expertise. Fire officials warn that crews will stay on site to check for flare-ups throughout the week.

Community steps up

As families navigate the uncertainty, the Foster City Chamber of Commerce has stepped in to coordinate relief efforts, partnering with local events like National Night Out at Ryan Park to collect donations of necessities and funds. Chamber officials estimate that over 150 individuals have been displaced.

"The amount of people who've stepped in to say 'let me help, how can I help' is overwhelming," said Crystal Tilton, CEO of the Foster City Chamber of Commerce.

Despite the heavy losses, displaced residents are holding onto hope. "The most important part is everyone's safe, and we're all together as a family," Mabasa said. "We can always rebuild."

What you can do:

Mabasa's family and the Foster City Chamber of Commerce have launched online fundraisers to support those affected. They are here and here.

Anyone needing assistance, or looking to donate or volunteer, is encouraged to reach out to the Chamber through its social media channels.



Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU

The Source: Interviews with displaced family members, San Mateo Consolidated Fire. Foster City Chamber of Commerce



