LIVE: FBI joins Morgan Hill mass shooting investigation; $20K reward offered

The Brief The FBI has joined the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office in investigating a mass shooting in Morgan Hill late last month, and the federal agency is also offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible. The shooting occurred on July 25 at a birthday bash; one person died and six others were injured. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the FBI at 1‑800‑CALL‑FBI.



The FBI has joined the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office in investigating a mass shooting in Morgan Hill late last month, and the federal agency is also offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

Mass shooting

What we know:

The shooting occurred on July 25 at a birthday bash; one person died and six others were injured.

Authorities said the gathering was a "pop-up" party promoted on social media as a birthday party for a Twitch streamer. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office has not identified the streamer or confirmed who organized the event.

Family members have identified the man killed as Desiderio "Desi" Romero V. A GoFundMe created by Romero's family describes him as a beloved son, brother and friend who "will forever be remembered for the love he brought to everyone around him." Loved ones said he was affectionately known as "Pepper" and is survived by his parents and three sisters.

An Instagram account under the handle @natedebaiits, belonging to a San Jose content creator, posted an Instagram Story sending condolences to the victim's family, and he never intended for the event to spiral out of control.

Gathering not permitted

Brooks Jarosz, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said the gathering was not permitted and organizers never obtained the required county permit for a large event. He said the property owner was unaware the party was taking place and had not rented the field to anyone.

Authorities said the party's location was not given out until just hours before it began on Saturday. Roughly 300 people gathered in the open field near Hale and Miramonte avenues before the celebration turned deadly.

What you can do:

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting and captured photos, video, or other digital content is asked to upload those files directly to the FBI's digital media tip line here.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the FBI at 1‑800‑CALL‑FBI. Tips may be submitted anonymously.