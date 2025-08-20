Smash-and-grab thieves steal from 2 Oakland banks in Chinatown

Two banks in Oakland's Chinatown were targeted by smash-and-grab thieves early Wednesday morning, where the suspects used a U-Haul to break into the businesses, video shows.

Sterling Bank and Trust at 735 Webster Street and Cathay Bank, around the corner at 710 Webster Street, were both hit about 4:20 a.m.

Visual evidence at the scene showed a U-Haul that appears to have been used to smash into the front windows of these two banks.

The truck had a chain hanging off the back of it, as if it were being used to haul away some type of ATM or safe.

And in fact, the ATM was stolen at Cathay bank, according to manager Anthony, who asked not to be identified by his last name.

He said he was "shocked" at the burglary. Nothing like that had happened before in his five years working at the bank.

Police did not say just how much was taken from the banks or if there were any arrests.

Police have not yet responded to KTVU's requests for comments, but they were outside the banks investigating in the wee hours of the morning.