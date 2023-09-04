The former frontman for the Bay Area band, Smash Mouth, died on Monday.

Just this weekend, the band's manager says 56-year-old singer, Steve Harwell, had only a week or so to live because of liver failure.

Harwell's death was confirmed on his social media accounts.

He died at his home in Boise, Idaho.

"Steve Harwell was a true American Original," the post reads. "A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom."

Smash Mouth formed in San Jose in 1994. Its best known song is "All Star."

Harwell, a Santa Clara native, retired in 2021, due to health problems, including heart failure, complicated by years of substance abuse.

His fans posted comments such as "We will never forget you," "Smash Mouth was a solid piece of my teenage years" and "Your music was the soundtrack to my childhood…nothing but positive memories with each song."

And, paying homage to the band's iconic song, one fan wrote: "Rest in peace man. You were the real all star."