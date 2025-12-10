Smiling Saratoga postal carrier delivers mail and holiday cheer

As children across the country drop letters to Santa into mailboxes this week, postal workers are gearing up for one of their busiest times of the year — and one Bay Area letter carrier is embracing the rush with a smile that residents say rivals Santa’s.

On a cool December morning, USPS letter carrier Chyanne Thomas moved along her Saratoga route, delivering mail with a cheerful energy and a contagious smile that has endeared her to the community.

"I just enjoy customers and I get to see everybody every day," Thomas said.

Thomas walks what she describes as a Norman Rockwell–style neighborhood — though these homes come with their own vineyards. Before heading out each day, she says the atmosphere at her postal station is warm, even festive.

"I say good morning to everybody because we just love each other," she said.

Once her mailbag is loaded, Thomas begins the 24-mile route, driving part of the way and walking the rest, taking in the sights of the holiday season.

"I have my flats and then I have my mail," she said. "Once I get to the location, I look for the address and put it in the mailbox."

Thomas is known for more than her upbeat demeanor.

Early in her career in San Diego, she was honored for helping locate two missing children in separate incidents within the same week. She spotted one of the children while returning to the office.

"I’m looking at my phone, and this looks like the young girl who was missing earlier," she recalled.

Today, Saratoga residents regularly show their appreciation, often leaving small gifts or snacks for her along the route.

"She fills these baggies up with a cute little note," one resident said.

Thomas says the kindness brings her joy: "As a letter carrier, I make their Christmas special."

Thomas, who has worked in California and Texas, says she plans to send her own letter to Santa — asking for a great holiday party with her coworkers.

Postal Service officials say this week is the busiest of the season for mailing cards and packages. They recommend double-checking addresses and postage, whether items are dropped off or picked up.