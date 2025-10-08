San Francisco strip club owner killed in Santa Rosa shootout

Authorities have identified the man found shot to death in Santa Rosa as the general manager of a well-known San Francisco strip club.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old Mark Calcagi was discovered last week about 30 yards from his home near the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

Calcagi managed several adult entertainment venues, including the Condor Club, known as the first topless bar in the United States.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for his death.

Calcagni’s identification was first reported by the Gazetteer SF.