Snakes found in passenger's pants at Miami International Airport

A passenger got busted with snakes hidden in their pants while trying to board an airplane at Miami International Airport in April.

After discovering the reptiles, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials posted images on X, formerly Twitter, on April 30 that showed the snakes hidden in a bag.

TSA officials found snakes hidden in a passenger's pants in April at Miami International Airport. (Photo courtesy of TSA Gulf)

The incident occurred on April 26 and the TSA noted that the snakes were handed over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

It’s unknown if the snakes were the passenger’s pets or if the individual was trying to move them out of the city.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



