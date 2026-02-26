Power outage in San Francisco affects thousands

article

A power outage affecting thousands of customers is being reported by Pacific Gas and Electric in San Francisco on Thursday night.

According to the utility, as many as 3,190 customers were without power at the outage's peak.

PG&E reported on their website that the 18 outages were current as of 8:41 p.m. A utility spokesperson said the outage began at 8:12 p.m. and that teams are still investigating the cause.

Just after 9 p.m., the outages had dwindled considerably to only 53 customers being affected.

The outage is scattered throughout parts of the Mission District, with a large portion of outages concentrated along South Van Ness Avenue from 19th Street past 21st Street. An even larger concentration is west of Potrero Avenue, spanning several blocks from 21st Street to 26th Street.

The power is also out in portions of the South of Market neighborhood.

The utility's outage map says the restoration for this "unplanned outage" is at 1:45 a.m. on Friday.

"Our team is evaluating the electrical system to identify damaged sections and make necessary repairs in order to safely turn the power back on," PG&E's website said.

This is a developing news story. We will update with the latest details as we learn them.