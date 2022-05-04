8-month-old Snellville girl left in car for hours dies, father faces murder charge

Update: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is holding a press conference at noon to discuss updates in the case. FOX 5 Atlanta will stream the press conference live.

A baby girl died when she was left in a car for several hours after her father was arrested for violating his probation in Snellville, police say.

Police charged the father, 20-year-old Davied Japez McCorry Whatley, with second-degree murder. Officials with the Snellville Police Department say shortly after 2:15 p.m., Whatley entered the lobby of their department to talk with a custodian.

While he was there, police learned that Whatley had a warrant out for his arrest for a probation violation. He was arrested and taken to the Gwinnett County Jail.

1 DEAD IN SHOOTING OUTSIDE PEACHTREE CITY CVS, SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

Later that night, police say a woman brought her 8-month-old granddaughter to the Piedmont Eastside Emergency Room. The baby girl, who has been identified as Whatley's daughter, was pronounced dead.

20-year-old Davied Japez McCorry Whatley

The grandmother told hospital staff that the girl had been left in Whatley's car after a traffic stop. Investigators have not said how the woman learned about where the infant was.

When police were notified about the death, they found Whatley's car parked near the dumpsters at the Snellville City Hall.

Investigators say Whatley was recorded the entire time from when he walked into the police department to when he was booked at the jail. At no point did he mention his daughter had been left in the vehicle.

The Snellville Police Department has called the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the death and act as the primary investigating agency.

Advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.