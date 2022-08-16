Snoop Dogg announces the upcoming release of his new cereal Snoop Loopz

article

Snoop Dogg has released mega hits like "Drop It Like It's Hot," has released his own gin called Indoggo and wine with 19 Crimes, has a cannabis company called Leafs By Snoop and is now entering the world of breakfast cereals with the newest addition to his resume, Snoop Loopz.

The cereal will be available at grocery stores (although there is no official release date yet) and will fall under his Broadus Foods business.

Master P released the first announcement about the new cereal venture on his socials. Master P released an Instagram reel that showcased the Snoop Loopz box and wrote about the new cereal in the caption.

"Broadus Foods introduces the best tasting cereal in the game Snoop loopz. @snoopdogg we're taking over the grocery stores. Snooploopz.com The more we make the more we give. #GODisgood #familybusiness Berry delicious Fo Shizzle!" the rapper wrote.

Snoop Dogg also reposted the video to his social media.

Master P posted about the new cereal on Twitter account too.

"MORE Corn, MORE Flavor & MORE Marshmallows that's what separated us from the REST. If you like Fruit Loops then you will LOVE SnoopLoopz!!" he wrote on Twitter.

According to the Snoop Loopz website, every time a Broadus Foods product is bought, the money is used to support charities like "Door of Hope."

Master P released his own cereal in 2021 called Master Crunch Cereal where a portion of the proceeds went to Team Hope Foundation.

Snoop Dogg just recently starred in the movie "Day Shift" with Jamie Foxx.

